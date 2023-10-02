Arunachal: CM celebrates Gandhi Jayanti with Army, ITBP Jawans at Mago

TAWANG: Chief Minister Pema Khandu today celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with jawans of Indian Army and ITBP here at Mago, India’s first village along the LAC.

The celebration held near the LAC was attended by hundreds of defence personnel, local villagers and joined by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, MP Tapir Gao, Sports Minister Mama Natung, MLAs Tsering Tashi and Nyato Dukam. Lt Gen Manish Erry, GoC, Gajraj Corps also attended.

The event began with offering of floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi by Chief Minister and all guests present.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said such gathering at large scale near the LAC of army and civilian is being held for the first time.

A cultural show was organized during the event, and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda also joined the celebration.

Speaking on the improving road connectivity in the forward areas, the CM said the completion of 18km Mago – Thingbu hydel road has come as a big relief for locals and defence personnel.

Earlier, it took almost two days to reach Mago from Tawang. But now with road completion it takes less than an hour on wheel.

The CM thanked the central govt for the PMGSY project and the Ministry of Home Affairs for enabling road connectivity to Mago village. He also said by the end of this year the entire stretch of road will be blacktopped.

Speaking on civil military bonhomie, the CM said Tawang has set the best example in the country and hoped that such ties will help in realising the vision of Vibrant Village Programme.

The CM said to realize the vision of VVP, a village need to be provided first with basic facilities such as light, road and water connectivity. And for economic sustainability, emphasis should be on income generating activity such as tourism.

With completion of road, the CM hoped that Mago will soon see flow of tourists as the place is popular for hot springs and scenic beauty.

Also on his tour of forward areas in Mago, which falls under his constituency, the CM had a meeting separately with villagers of Mago. In the meeting development issues were discussed. While on way back to Tawang, he stopped by several villages and held meetings on development issues.