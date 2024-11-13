ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal CM and Union Minister discusses potential of the fisheries in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, held a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu during a call-on to discuss the potential of the fisheries, dairy, and animal husbandry sectors in Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting, held in the presence of State Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, highlighted the state’s commitment to developing sustainable and economically viable programs for these sectors.

Singh highlighted the immense growth potential, particularly in fisheries, and emphasized the importance of effective resource utilization to foster self-reliance and economic development in the region.

Singh noted that Arunachal Pradesh’s numerous ponds and village water bodies provide a strong foundation for the state to achieve self-sufficiency in fish production.

The Union Minister also discussed central initiatives, such as the Fishery Infrastructure Development Fund and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kishan Samridhi Yojana, which Arunachal Pradesh can leverage to enhance its fisheries infrastructure and boost productivity.

Chief Minister Khandu expressed gratitude for Singh’s support and insights, reaffirming Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to advancing the fisheries, dairy, and animal husbandry sectors.

Additionally, Khandu highlighted plans to expand sheep and yak farming in high-altitude regions, recognizing their cultural and economic significance. He also noted ongoing piggery development initiatives that aim to diversify animal husbandry and support rural livelihoods. Khandu emphasized that these sectors hold substantial promise for youth employment, rural development, and self-reliance.

The Union Minister assured the central government’s support for developing these sectors, while Chief Minister Khandu committed to implementing these initiatives to foster self-sufficiency and prosperity across Arunachal Pradesh.

