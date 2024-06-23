Arunachal: Cloudburst in Itanagar triggers landslides, flood-like situation

ITANAGAR- A cloudburst on Sunday morning triggered several landslides and a flood-like situation in Itanagar, officials said.

Though Arunachal Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rains over the last few weeks, the situation improved in the past two days. Also, there was no forecast for rain on Sunday, they said.

Following the cloudburst, which happened around 10.30 am, landslides were reported from various parts of Itanagar and its adjoining areas, while a flood-like situation was witnessed in several stretches of the NH-415, an official of the Disaster Management Department said.

Updates

NH – 415, Connected Itanagar to Naharlagun totally damaged at 6 Kilo due to heavy rainfall.

A scooty washed away in strong current of rain in 6 mile area in Itanagar.

Many vehicles were stranded on the highway, the lifeline for the people of the state capital.

The district administration asked people not to venture into rivers and landslide-prone areas.

People were advised to move to safer places in view of the heavy rains, officials said.

The district administration has set up seven designated places as relief camps, they said.

( This is a developing story, more details awaited )