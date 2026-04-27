Arunachal: Class XII Student Found Dead in Naharlagun Hostel

NAHARLAGUN- A Class XII student was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a hostel room in Naharlagun on Thursday evening, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Gipo Nyokir, a science student of Vidhya Bharti Institute and a native of Upper Subansiri district. According to officials, he was found inside his hostel room at around 9 pm.

Institute authorities informed the family over the phone, following which relatives rushed to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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Family members have alleged that multiple injury marks were visible on the body, including around the neck and on the back, raising suspicions of possible foul play. They also stated that the student had no prior history of serious illness.

Questions have also been raised about the circumstances inside the hostel, particularly regarding why the room door—reportedly made of plywood—was not forcibly opened if the situation was critical.

Nyelam Nega, Superintendent of Police, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), Naharlagun, said that CCTV cameras at the premises were not functioning at the time of the incident. He added that technical experts have been engaged and the CCTV system, along with available data, has been seized for examination.

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Hostel residents reportedly told police that they did not hear any unusual noise or disturbance on the night of the incident, leaving the sequence of events unclear.

Police have registered a case and stated that a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death and determine responsibility. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the report is awaited.

The incident has raised concerns among the local community regarding hostel safety and monitoring systems, with calls for greater accountability and improved safeguards for students.