Arunachal: Class XI Student Found Dead at Aalo School

AALO- ( West Siang )- A Class XI student of St. Xavier’s International School, Bogdo, identified as Tato Podo, was found dead inside a bathroom on Friday, prompting shock across the district and renewed concerns over student safety in residential schools.

According to the school administration, CCTV footage shows that the student entered the bathroom around 10:30 p.m. the previous night and did not come out. The incident came to light early in the morning when students, preparing for their daily routine, found the bathroom door locked from inside.

When the door was forcibly opened, students discovered the boy lying motionless on the floor. The school principal, after being alerted, reached the bathroom and reported that the student’s tie was found hanging from the ceiling. Local media were informed shortly afterward. Police involvement and official confirmation from district authorities are awaited at the time of this report.

This is the second student death in a school in Arunachal Pradesh within eight days. On November 1, a Class VII student of Sainik School, Niglok in East Siang district was found dead under circumstances that triggered public outrage. The family alleged sustained harassment and ragging by senior students; police subsequently detained eight students for questioning.

The two back-to-back incidents have intensified public debate over campus safety protocols, monitoring mechanisms, and the psychological well-being of students in institutions across the state. Parents and child-rights advocates have urged authorities to adopt stricter supervision, improve grievance redressal systems, and ensure that students have safe avenues to report distress or bullying.

While full details of the Aalo case are yet to be ascertained, residents and parents in West Siang and East Siang expressed growing concern about whether existing school-level safeguards are adequate to prevent such tragedies.

Authorities are expected to initiate a formal inquiry into the Aalo incident, including forensic examination, verification of CCTV timelines, and interviews with staff and students.

This is a developing story, more details awaited ……….