Arunachal: Class 7 Student Found Dead in School Hostel in Papum Pare

ITANAGAR — A tragic incident has shaken the community in Papum Pare district after a 13-year-old Class 7 student was found dead inside a school hostel bathroom on Saturday evening.

The student, who was studying at the Government Secondary School, Mani, under Doimukh constituency, was discovered hanging inside the bathroom, according to local police. Authorities were alerted immediately, and a team from Doimukh Police Station reached the spot to begin preliminary investigations.

Also Read- New Orchid Species Hemipilia basifoliata Discovered in Dibang Valley

While initial findings suggest a case of suicide, police have not ruled out other possibilities. Officials confirmed that a post-mortem examination is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Investigators are also speaking with hostel staff, fellow students, and others who may provide insight into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The identity of the student has not been disclosed to protect the privacy of the family. Police have also stated that no suicide note has been recovered so far.

Also Read- Awareness Programme on Natural Farming Held at Lungla; Over 100 Farmers Trained

The incident has raised widespread concern among parents, teachers, and community leaders, many of whom have emphasized the urgent need for mental health support and counseling services in schools across Arunachal Pradesh.

Authorities have assured a thorough investigation, and further details are expected as the inquiry progresses.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please seek help by contacting local helplines or counseling services.