Arunachal: Clash breaks out during ANSU election in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Clash broke out among students at the All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) office today when they divided into two factions accusing the election team of bias during the election process which began today.

Contestants and their supporters accused the election team of engaging in unfair practices to favor certain candidates.

As tempers flared, violent confrontation reportedly broke out between rival groups of supporters, and they started stone pelting and disrupted the election process.

It must be mentioned here that since last three days, the Pakke-Kessang district unit of ANSU had been opposing the election process.

However, Yesterday, after discussions with the Itanagar administration, the ANSU election committee decided to commence the election process from today.

But unfortunately, violence broke out, and the ANSU office came under stone pelting. Several people are suspected to have been injured as a result of the stone pelting.

Meanwhile, the officials of district administration immediately rushed to the ANSU office. Both the officials and ANSU members asked the contestant and their supporters to remain calm and allow the election process smoothly.

The district administration has warned that strict legal action will be taken against individuals involved in disrupting public peace or engaging in violence.

Meanwhile, the district administration has reinforced the prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS, 2023, banning the carrying of arms, weapons, and sharp tools within the jurisdiction of the Itanagar Capital Region.

( This is a developing story, more updates awaited )