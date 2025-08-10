Arunachal: CJI inaugurates new Gauhati High Court Itanagar Bench building at Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN – In a historic moment for Arunachal Pradesh’s judicial landscape, the new building of the Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar Permanent Bench at Naharlagun was inaugurated today by Chief Justice of India Justice B. R. Gavai.

The event was graced by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Judges from the Supreme Court, the Gauhati High Court, and the Itanagar Permanent Bench, as well as several eminent judges from High Courts across India.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai said that the judiciary, legislature, and executive are committed to serve the people and ensure speedy justice with least cost and efforts. He said that, he always advocates of decentralisation with justice must reach the doorsteps of the needy people.

“The sole object of the judiciary, legislature, and executive is to serve the people. We all exist to give speedy and due justice to the people,” CJI Gavai said, and praised successive Chief Justices of the Gauhati High Court for making justice more accessible to the people.

Addressing the gathering, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called the occasion “a momentous day in the judicial history of Arunachal Pradesh and India,” highlighting the state-of-the-art facility as a symbol of hope, accessibility, and the pursuit of justice.

The foundation stone for the 19,000+ square meter structure was laid on August 12, 2018, by Khandu. Despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, difficult terrain, long monsoon seasons, and high logistics costs, the project was completed in under four years at a cost of nearly ₹250 crore.

The Chief Minister credited the achievement to the collaborative efforts of the Gauhati High Court, members of the Bar, State Government officials, the Public Works Department, and the contractor.

Khandu noted the remarkable growth in Arunachal Pradesh’s judicial infrastructure since 2016, when there were only two courts in the state. Today, there are 33 functional courts, with 8 added recently and 463 new posts created in the District Judiciary.

He also mentioned ongoing reforms, welfare measures for judicial officers, and the establishment of dedicated NDPS courts in Tezu, Khonsa, and Yupia.

“The inauguration of this court is the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream of our people,” Khandu stated. “It will enhance access to justice, ensure speedy resolution of cases, and strengthen the rule of law in our state.”

Reiterating his government’s commitment to strengthening the justice delivery system from the High Court level to District and CJM courts, Khandu expressed his gratitude to the Chief Justice of India, judicial dignitaries, and guests.

He also invited them to explore the natural beauty of Arunachal Pradesh, calling for unity between the executive, judiciary, and the people to build a justice system that upholds the highest constitutional ideals.