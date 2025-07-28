Arunachal: Civil-Military Fusion Meeting Held in Anjaw to Accelerate Border Development and Unity

HAWAI (Anjaw District)- In a strategic step toward reinforcing India’s border resilience and accelerating integrated development, a Civil-Military Fusion Meeting was conducted today at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall, Hawai, in the border district of Anjaw, Arunachal Pradesh.

The landmark meeting brought together key civil and military officials to strengthen cooperation, address local challenges, and institutionalize mechanisms for sustained coordination in this frontier region.

Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, in his opening remarks, stressed the deep-rooted partnership between civil administration and the armed forces, particularly vital in remote and sensitive zones like Anjaw. Praising the Army for its consistent support in crisis and logistics, the DC proposed forming a Civil-Military Coordination Committee to formalize the synergy.

Also Read- Zemithang Embraces Organic Horticulture Under Vibrant Village Programme

He highlighted Mission Himveer, a successful ITBP initiative where 30% of procurement is sourced from local entrepreneurs, and urged the Army to implement similar models to boost local economies. He also recommended setting up CSD canteens, initiating skill development for local youth, and supporting Agniveer recruitment awareness campaigns. Key civic concerns like manpower shortages and road erosion at Mompani were also raised.

Brigadier Jaspreet Singh, Commandant of the 82 Mountain Brigade, reaffirmed the Army’s “whole-of-nation” approach, calling for united efforts in transforming Walong into a major tourist hub, which would require joint efforts in infrastructure development, publicity, and civic support. He emphasized the need to improve Agniveer enrollment and foster youth participation through awareness drives.

Also Read- Organic Farming Boosted in Tawang’s Border Villages

Col Deepak Kataria, Deputy Commander, listed critical civic issues including electricity shortages in Walong and Kibithu, dilapidated FSB routes (14, 16, and 17), lack of banking facilities, poor helicopter connectivity, and absence of solid waste management in border zones.

Lt Col Vinay Kumar, Education Officer, shared updates on Operation Sadbhavna, highlighting upcoming AI and Robotics Labs, along with ongoing healthcare, skilling, and women empowerment programs.

Capt Neeraj of the 82 Mtn Bde proposed the creation of a Community Radio Centre in Walong and requested administrative help for licensing and infrastructure.

Also Read- KVK Anjaw Trains Tribal Women in King Chilli Pickle Making to Boost Rural Livelihoods

The meeting also addressed land acquisition hurdles in strategic zones, with consensus to hold regular review meetings for faster clearance.

The session concluded with mutual agreement to institutionalize civil-military collaboration through regular fusion meetings—aimed at improving livelihoods, promoting national integration, and advancing strategic development in border areas.

The meeting was attended by SDO Dakli Gara, Heads of Departments, and senior officers of the 82 Mountain Brigade and allied formations.