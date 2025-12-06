Arunachal: Chum Darang Joins Project Muskaan as Child Safety Ambassador

PASIGHAT- Ms. Chum Darang — actor, model, entrepreneur, and one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most celebrated youth icons — has officially joined East Siang Police’s Project Muskaan as Child Safety Ambassador, marking a major boost to the district’s child protection efforts.

Project Muskaan, launched on 11 November 2025, is a child safety awareness programme that sensitizes school students on Good Touch–Bad Touch, POCSO & JJ Act provisions, bullying prevention, cyber/online safety, and encourages children to report concerns without fear. Trained police teams conduct weekly outreach sessions, while Police Complaint Boxes in schools ensure confidential reporting access.

Also Read- Himalayan University VC Honoured at Pune Summit

So far, the initiative has covered 69 schools, sensitizing 8,300+ students, with 55 schools equipped with complaint boxes. Regular feedback sessions and capacity building continue to strengthen the programme.

With Chum Darang’s induction, Project Muskaan gains a relatable youth voice and strong public outreach. Her influence is expected to increase awareness, improve reporting of child safety concerns, and inspire students to speak up with confidence. She will engage with schools, parents and communities to spread the message that child safety is a collective responsibility.

Also Read- Ziro Hosts Major River Clean-up & Demarcation

The East Siang Police welcomed her participation, expressing confidence that her role will deepen community involvement and help foster a safer, empowered environment for every child.

The event was attended by SP East Siang Pankaj Lamba, CO 5th IRBn Mrs Garima, SDPO Pasighat Dr. Akanksha, DySP (HQ) Ayup Boko, OC WPS Mrs Amum Panyang, and other police personnel.