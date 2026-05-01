Arunachal: Christians Demand Repeal of APFRA 1978

ITANAGAR- Members of the Christian community staged sit-in demonstrations across Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, demanding the complete repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978. Rallies and dharnas were held in several districts, including Itanagar, Lower Dibang Valley, West Siang, East Kameng, Kamle, Lohit and East Siang.

The protests, organised by the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), were held in multiple districts, including the state capital, Itanagar, where demonstrators gathered at IG Park Tennis Court.

Addressing the gathering, ACF president James Techi Tara described the Act as unconstitutional, alleging that it disproportionately affects the Christian community and imposes restrictions on religious freedom. He raised objections to provisions that require individuals to report religious conversions to the district magistrate, arguing that such measures infringe upon personal choice and identity.

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The ACF characterised the legislation as “draconian” and reiterated its demand for its complete repeal. Tara further stated that the issue has contributed to social divisions within the state, with differing perspectives emerging among various sections of the population regarding the Act’s implementation.

Criticising the state government, the Forum alleged that authorities have so far offered assurances without concrete action. It warned that the movement could intensify through democratic means if its demands remain unaddressed. The ACF also referred to previous protests, including demonstrations held in March 2025 and earlier this year.

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In contrast, the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) has called for the implementation of the Act. The organisation argues that the law is necessary to prevent forced religious conversions and to safeguard indigenous faiths and cultural traditions.

The Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, enacted in 1978, has remained a subject of debate for decades, with renewed attention in recent years amid discussions on its enforcement and relevance.

The issue continues to evoke divergent views, reflecting broader tensions between demands for religious freedom and concerns over the preservation of indigenous cultural identity in the state.