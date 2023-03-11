Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits Subansiri Lower HE Project in Gerakamukh

Story Highlights Subansiri Lower HE Project is the biggest hydroelectric project undertaken in India so far and is a run of river scheme on river Subansiri.

GERAKAMUKH: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today visited the 2000MW Subansiri Lower HE Project site in Gerakamukh, Lower Subansiri. Mein was accompanied by MLA cum Adviser to Minister (Power), Balo Raja, MLAs Tarin Dakpe, Taniya Soki, and Rode Bui, Secretary Power Ajay Kumar Bisht and CE DHPD, R. K. Joshi.

The dignitaries visited the various sites of the project to take stock of the progress made. He appreciated the progress of the works and lauded the project executing team. The project, which was taken over by NHPC Limited since 2000, is nearly completed, with 86% of the overall progress made till date.

The Dy CM was also informed by the officials of NHPC that the projects are expected to be completed by May of this year, and 2 units of 250 MW each will be commissioned by June of this year, while the remaining 6 units with a total capacity of 2000 MW of power will be completed by June of 2024.

After the visit, Mein held a meeting with the NHPC officials at their Office complex and discussed the issues of Subansiri Middle (Kamala) and Subansiri Upper (Menga) HEP, allotted to NHPC by Govt of India in presence of local representatives and PRI leaders.

He urged them to expedite the execution of the project immediately and said that the matters pertaining to Subansiri Middle HEP will be taken up in the next Cabinet Meeting, after which a MoA will be signed between GoAP and NHPC as per the Cabinet decision. Standard operating Procedures (SOP) for Subansiri Upper HEP should also be finalised soon, he said.

Dy CM also asked the NHPC officials to execute their work with professionalism and to achieve the target as per specification. He urged them to ensure that no further delays in the project completion is made as it causes cost escalation and more losses to the State exchequer, amounting to loss of revenue.

The successful completion of the projects will also open up ample scope for establishment of an industrial zone in the area, Mein added. He also lauded the public for their cooperation in the smooth implementation of the project and asked the NHPC officials to win the confidence of the people through efficiency of their works.

Mein also assured the NHPC officials of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh’s full support and cooperation in the successful implementation of these projects.

During the site inspection, NHPC Executive Directors (Subansiri), Vipin Gupta and ED Itanagar, R K Chaudhary briefed the visiting dignitaries about the projects.