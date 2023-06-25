Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Girls School

TAWANG- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein visited the Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Girls School today on his way to Tawang to attend NERPC Meeting on 28th June 2023.

Mein acknowledged the contribution of the Ramakrishna Mission in uplifting the educational scenario of the State since the early stage of Arunachal Pradesh when there was no other educational institution in the State. He lauded the Swamijis and Matajis of the Mission for dedicating their life for the cause of imparting education to the children of the school and for always putting the needs of the people first since those difficult days.

He stated that the institutions established by the R K Mission in the 60s and 70s including the R K Mission School at Aalo, Deomali and Sarada Mission Girls School at Khonsa have produced several engineers, doctors and many qualified civil service officers who are now serving the State at Directorial and Secretarial level.

Impressed with the functioning and maintenance of the School, Mein said that the Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Girls School is one of the most ideal schools in the State. He said that the school which was established in the year 2010 has emerged to be one of the models school in the State. Located in a serene and isolated area surrounded by natural beauty, the schools has all the ideal atmosphere to be the best school in the State.

He lauded the Secretary, Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, Pravajika Anilaprana Mataji for completely dedicating her life to develop the institution into an excellent educational institution within a short span of just 13 years.

He exhorted the students to become good human beings and bring laurels to the institution by adopting the human values and qualities imparted to them by the Matajis.

While extending his support for further development of the School, he assured to look into the demands of the school for providing funds for the construction of a protection wall to secure the premises from the adjoining river. He also assured to enhance Grants-in-Aids for Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Schools at Khasso (Dirang) and Khonsa (Tirap).

During his visit, he was accompanied by Advisors cum MLAs, Nyamar Karbak and Phurpa Tsering, Advisor to DCM, Anupam Tangu, DC West Kameng, Akruti Sagar, SP Bharat Reddy, ADC Dirang, J T Obi and SE (Power), Marde Nalo.