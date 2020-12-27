Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits drug de-addiction centre at lathao

NAMSAI : Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein visited the Drug De-Addiction cum Rehabilitation Centre located at Lathao about 17 kms from Namsai headquarter. He was accompanied by PS Lokhande, Commissioner Planning and Investment, Government of Arunachal Pradesh who is on a tour of Namsai district.

The Deputy Chief Minister and the Commissioner met and interacted with the patients undergoing treatment at the centre. Mein advised the patients to strongly resolve to kick the habit of drug addiction and properly take the treatment administered at the centre and free themselves from the clutches of drug abuse. Lokhande also enquired about the functioning of the centre and regarding issues and needs. He said that the rehabilitation aspect must also be started in right earnest.

Indrajit Tingwa, Secretary of Arunachal Pali Vidyapith Society, the partner NGO implementing the drug de-addiction activities in the district under PPP mode funded under the CM Nasha Mukti Yojana through the Arunachal Pradesh Drug De-addiction Society,Directorate of Health Services, Arunachal Pradesh briefed the visiting dignitaries regarding the need of decentralisation for procurement of medicines and other inventories besides the need for increasing the diet costs for the patients. Need for proper security wall and improvement of water supply was also apprised which the DCM instantly gave necessary directions for processing the matter.

Mein said that since the state did not have any rehabilitation centre therefore it was necessary to set up such centres and asked the Commissioner Planning and Investment to make necessary plans to turn the centre at Lathao into a state of the art full fledged rehabilitation centre which will cater to the needs of the eastern belt of the state besides detoxification of drug users. Lokhande while acknowledging the proposal of the DCM assured to take up the matter and expressed his opinion in favour of decentralising the procurement process.

DC Namsai R. K. Sharma, SP Namsai Dr. D. W. Thongon, Dr(Mrs) N. S. Namchoom and other heads of various departments were part of the entourage.