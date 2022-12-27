Arunachal: Chowna Mein urged all to ensure completion of projects as per the target set

NAMSAI- While addressing the Year’s last DLMC meeting at Namsai’s DC Office Arunachal Pradesh Dy CM, Chowna Mein urged all to ensure completion of projects as per the target set. MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Mrs Jummum Ete Deori and DC Namsai C R Khampa also present in the meeting.

Expressing concern on the increasing HIV positive cases in the district, he instructed the health department to initiate immediate treatment of patients in situ, to avoid them from moving across borders and districts for treatment. He further emphasised on intensifying awareness programs for containment of AIDS.

Reminding everyone about the upcoming Parshuram Mela and Annual Sports event of IFCSAP, he suggested that all preparatory measures should be in place and utmost precautions should be maintained especially during this time when there is a surge in Covid cases.

He also expressed concern on road accidents caused due to stray cattle at Mahadevpur and Momong area. He advised to seek involvement of local GBs and PRI leaders in containing the cattle menace.

In order to save wild life, flora and fauna and to maintain ecological balance, he suggested complete ban on hunting and fishing in the district. Further, he advised the district administration to devise a method in coordination with Forest Department for mass plantation drive to be held every month in the entire district and to work towards dust free, landscape and town beautification.

Further, preliminary discussion of all required arrangements for proposed visit of G20 delegates to Namsai in the month of March 2023 was also held.