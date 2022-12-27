ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Chowna Mein urged all to ensure completion of projects as per the target set

December 27, 2022
0 1 minute read

NAMSAI-  While addressing the Year’s last DLMC meeting at Namsai’s DC Office Arunachal Pradesh Dy CM, Chowna Mein urged all to ensure completion of projects as per the target set.  MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Mrs Jummum Ete Deori and DC Namsai C R Khampa also present in the meeting.

Expressing concern on the increasing HIV positive cases in the district, he instructed the health department to initiate immediate treatment of patients in situ, to avoid them from moving across borders and districts for treatment. He further emphasised on intensifying awareness programs for containment of AIDS.

Reminding everyone about the upcoming Parshuram Mela and Annual Sports event of IFCSAP, he suggested that all preparatory measures should be in place and utmost precautions should be maintained especially during this time when there is a surge in Covid cases.

He also expressed concern on road accidents caused due to stray cattle at Mahadevpur and Momong area. He advised to seek involvement of local GBs and PRI leaders in containing the cattle menace.

Related Articles

In order to save wild life, flora and fauna and to maintain ecological balance, he suggested complete ban on hunting and fishing in the district. Further, he advised the district administration to devise a method in coordination with Forest Department for mass plantation drive to be held every month in the entire district and to work towards dust free, landscape and town beautification.

Further, preliminary discussion of all required arrangements for proposed visit of G20 delegates to Namsai in the month of March 2023 was also held.

Tags
December 27, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: CM lays foundation stone of ‘Central Jail-turned-Correctional Centre’ at Lower Sher

Arunachal: CM lays foundation stone of ‘Central Jail-turned-Correctional Centre’ at Lower Sher

December 22, 2022
Arunachal: Ziro women police station receives ISO certification

Arunachal: Ziro women police station receives ISO certification

December 22, 2022
Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates Ex Setu Orchid Conservatory in Kimin

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates Ex Setu Orchid Conservatory in Kimin

December 22, 2022
Arunachal: Central govt to install 22 new mobile towers along the LAC in Tawang

Arunachal: Central govt to install 22 new mobile towers along the LAC in Tawang

December 22, 2022
Arunachal: Govt to initiate fast track departmental inquiry into APPSC paper leak case

Arunachal: Govt to initiate fast track departmental inquiry into APPSC paper leak case

December 22, 2022
College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF), Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh is organizing two day long State Level Seminar on “Technological advancements in cultivation, post-harvest handling & marketing of spices”

Arunachal: state level seminar on Spices commences held at CHF Pasighat

December 21, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh scores 24th rank in India in Social Progress Index

Arunachal Pradesh scores 24th rank in India in Social Progress Index

December 21, 2022
Arunachal: Prashasan Gaon Ki Or Campaign at Ozakho Village Held

Arunachal: ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Or’ Campaign at Ozakho Village Held

December 20, 2022
Arunachal: Hibu receives ‘Excellence in Public Service-2022 Award’

Arunachal: Hibu receives ‘Excellence in Public Service-2022 Award’

December 19, 2022
Arunachal: APSLSA observes Minority Rights Day at RAGA

Arunachal: APSLSA observes Minority Rights Day at RAGA

December 19, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button