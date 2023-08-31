ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Chowna Mein unveils Memorial Statue of Anglo-Abor War 1911-12 at Kekar Monying

This memorial commemorates the Battle of Kekar Monying, which played a pivotal role during the Anglo-Abor War 1911-12, where the Adi warriors stood against the British forces.

Arunachal: Chowna Mein unveils Memorial Statue of Anglo-Abor War 1911-12 at Kekar Monying

SIANG- In a significant step towards honoring the historical contributions of Arunachal’s unsung heroes, a commemorative memorial statue was unveiled at the Kekar Monying, Kebang  village, Siang district today by the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein.

This memorial commemorates the Battle of  Kekar Monying, which played a pivotal role during the Anglo-Abor War 1911-12, where the Adi warriors stood against the British forces. The memorial pays tribute to the Adi martyrs, war heroes and all those who endured hardships during the war lasting over three months, including the elderly, women and children.

Arunachal: Chowna Mein unveils Memorial Statue of Anglo-Abor War 1911-12 at Kekar Monying

At the unveiling event, Mein highlighted the efforts of RGU professors towards uncovering the stories of over 220 Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh. The focus was on narratives from the Anglo-Khamti, Anglo-Wancho and Anglo-Abo Wars.

The significance of celebrating the 75 years of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, that culminated with the launch of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign during this year’s 77th Independence celebration, was also underlined by Mein as part of the nationwide commemoration of all bravehearts. In addition, Mein mentioned that discussions for extending the members of the core committee involved in the preservation of the state’s unsung heroes are already in motion.

Arunachal: Chowna Mein unveils Memorial Statue of Anglo-Abor War 1911-12 at Kekar Monying

Lastly, Mein extended his congratulations to the Adi community on the memorial’s unveiling, reassuring that the Unsung Heroes Committee remains committed to revealing more untold stories. He also emphasized the need for a distinct political history for Arunachal Pradesh.

The descendants of the unsung heroes and freedom fighters of the Anglo-Abor War were  present during the unveiling ceremony. The occasion was also attended by prominent dignitaries including MP and Vice Chairperson of Rajya Sabha Phangnon Konyak, MP Karbi-Anglong Horen Singh Bey, MP Arunachal East Tapir Gao, Minister of RWD Honchun Ngamdam and MLAs Biyuram Wahge & Ojing Tasing.

