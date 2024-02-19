Arunachal: Chowna Mein unveils logo for Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav 2024

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein unveiled the logo for Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav 2024 during a meeting held at his Secretariat office in Itanagar today.

The logo comprises traditional Arunachal folk musical instruments, including long trumpets, bossed gong, bronze clapper bell, and Tham log drum. Additionally, it showcases traditional folk dances like the lion dance and peacock dance.

The vibrant colors convey the emotions of festivity, celebration, and entertainment, seamlessly integrated with the State logo. This logo serves as an amalgamation of local art, representing the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

The logo launch marked the commencement of the preparations for the first edition of State Level Folk Music Festival scheduled to take place in Namsai from February 28th to March 3rd, 2024.

The festival, aimed at celebrating indigenous folk music and dances, will be divided into two segments. On February 28th and 29th, 19 Indigenous Folk Music dance groups and 5 folk music bands from Arunachal Pradesh will enchant the audience with their performances. Following this, on March 1st and 2nd, folk dancers from 15 States across India will take the stage.

This cultural extravaganza not only seeks to preserve and showcase the rich heritage of indigenous folk arts but also serves as a platform for cultural integration in line with the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative.

The launch program was also attended by Secretary GA/DA, Sadhana Deori, Director of Tourism, Kesang Ngurup Damo and Special Secretary to Speaker, APLA, Pema Norbu Thongchi, among other officials.