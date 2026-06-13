Arunachal: Chowna Mein Undertakes Viksit Bharat Sankalp Outreach Tour Across Chongkham

CHONGKHAM- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein undertook an extensive outreach tour across the 46-Chongkham (ST) Assembly Constituency as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Outreach Programme, commemorating 12 years of governance under the theme of Seva, Pragati, Vikas aur Jan Kalyan under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The outreach programme focused on reviewing developmental initiatives, assessing the implementation of welfare schemes and engaging directly with community members and local stakeholders.

During the visit, Mein met noted cultural personality Saratham Namchoom, recipient of the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar. Appreciating his contribution to the preservation and promotion of Tai Khamti cultural heritage, the Deputy Chief Minister stressed the importance of safeguarding indigenous traditions and cultural identity for future generations.

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He also held discussions with members of the Tai Khamti Heritage and Literature Society, led by General Secretary Kalingna Mannoi. The interaction centred on efforts related to manuscript transcription, digitisation, preservation and translation, along with the documentation of traditional knowledge systems. The discussions also explored opportunities under the Gyan Bharatam Mission, which seeks to preserve India’s rich intellectual and cultural heritage.

As part of the tour, Mein visited Chongkham Heritage Homestay, an enterprise established under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY). He interacted with stakeholders and reviewed the role of the initiative in promoting tourism, entrepreneurship and local livelihood generation.

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The Deputy Chief Minister also met senior citizens, Gaon Burahs, women’s groups, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and beneficiaries of government welfare programmes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and UJALA Yojana. He reviewed the grassroots impact of these schemes and gathered feedback from beneficiaries.

Reviewing infrastructure development in the constituency, Mein inspected the ongoing construction of the Football Stadium at Chongkham and assessed the progress of the project. He also visited Government Higher Secondary School, Chongkham, where he interacted with teachers and staff regarding educational development, academic performance and institutional requirements.

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The tour further included a visit to the weaving centre at Nang Hok Saao, Chongkham, operated by a women-led Self-Help Group. Interacting with the members, Mein appreciated their efforts to preserve traditional weaving practices while generating sustainable livelihood opportunities and strengthening women-led entrepreneurship in the region.

The outreach programme was attended by BJP Namsai District President Ningroo Ong Maio, District In-charge Kohman Lungphi Ngemu, ZPM Chongkham Mulaseng Namchoom, along with public representatives, community leaders and local residents.

The visit reflected the objectives of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Outreach Programme, which seeks to strengthen citizen engagement, review developmental progress and promote inclusive growth through direct interaction between elected representatives and communities.