Arunachal: Chowna Mein takes stock of development at the Parshuram Kund

LOHIT- The Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein conducted an inspection of the Riverfront Development Site and took stock of various infrastructure projects like the Guest House, Pilgrims Lodge, and other existing structures at the Parshuram Kund in Lohit district today.

These ongoing developments are part of a broader goal of transforming the destination into one of the biggest pilgrimage centers of Northeast India.

Underscoring the need to develop permanent infrastructures and riverfront, he said that the State Govt will allocate Rs. 50 crores for infrastructure development in addition to Rs. 50 crore allocated by the DoNER ministry for the Riverfront Development project.

Also Read- Candle Light March in Memory of Late Techi Meena Lishi

Apart from the site inspection, the Deputy Chief Minister also held a meeting to discuss the preparation for the upcoming Parshuram Kund Mela 2025. The meeting was attended by MLA Tezu and Advisor, Dr. Mohesh Chai, ADC Wakro and other stakeholders.

Mein emphasized the importance of successfully organizing the Parshuram Kund Mela, ensuring a seamless experience for lakhs of pilgrims expected to visit the sacred site during the festivities. He directed the District Administration and the Parshuram Kund Development Trust to manage accommodation for at least 2,000 people per night throughout the Mela. He also said to allocate a fund of Rs. 50 lakhs to the Parshuram Kund Development Trust for the effective management of the Mela.

Also Read- Musician Kon Waii Son booked over chicken controversy

The Parshuram Kund Mela is an annual event held in January, coinciding with the occasion of Makar Sankranti, attracting a significant number of pilgrims who come to seek blessings of Lord Parshuram and participate in the holy celebrations.

Mein has further reaffirmed the Govt’s commitment to enhancing the infrastructure and facilities at the Parshuram Kund to accommodate the growing number of visitors and ensure a spiritually enriching experience for all.