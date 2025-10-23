Arunachal: Chowna Mein Stresses Sustainable Tourism in Wakro butterfly meet

WAKRO— Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the 2nd Wakro Butterfly Meet held at the Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary, celebrating the 8th Northeast Butterfly Meet and highlighting the synergy between conservation and sustainable tourism.

Mein commended the efforts of the Kamlang Valley Nature Club, Butterflies of North Eastern India Group, and volunteers for their commitment to preserving Arunachal’s biodiversity and promoting eco-tourism as a livelihood source.

“Butterflies are integral to our ecological balance,” Mein said. “It is inspiring to see the enthusiasm among youth who are becoming true custodians of biodiversity.”

Reinforcing the State Government’s focus on responsible tourism, the DCM announced plans to develop a Nature Trail and an Angling Spot in Kamlang to encourage eco-friendly tourism and empower local communities.

He also unveiled a vision for establishing a Butterfly Park in a remote yet feasible location of Arunachal Pradesh — a dedicated space for research, conservation, and sustainable eco-tourism.

Mein highlighted that 582 butterfly species have been recorded in Arunachal Pradesh, with new discoveries reaffirming its exceptional biodiversity.

Touching on tourism-driven growth, Mein mentioned upcoming cultural events including the Sunrise Festival in Anjaw, Walong Day marking the 1962 War, and the Namsai to Namti Cycle Expedition, reflecting the State’s community spirit.

Citing the ongoing Frontier Highway project up to Vijaynagar, he said it would unlock new opportunities in eco-tourism and connectivity-driven development.

“Arunachal’s development must stay aligned with nature,” Mein concluded. “We must progress, conserve, and protect — nurturing harmony between community and environment.”