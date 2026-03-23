Arunachal: Chowna Mein Stresses Sustainable Tourism in Namsai

NAMSAI- The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, attended the North East India Tour Operators Confederation (NEITC) Convention in Namsai on Sunday, where he underscored the importance of community-driven and sustainable tourism in the state.

The convention, organised by the North East India Tour Operators Confederation, brought together tourism stakeholders, policymakers, and operators from across the Northeast to discuss emerging opportunities and challenges in the sector.

Addressing the gathering, Mein emphasised that tourism development in Arunachal Pradesh must be rooted in community participation. He highlighted the role of local stakeholders—including tour operators, homestay owners, self-help groups, and entrepreneurs—in shaping a sustainable tourism ecosystem.

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Referring to the panel discussion on “Sustainable Tourism and Community Participation,” the Deputy Chief Minister stressed the need for tourism practices that are environmentally responsible, inclusive, and well-regulated. He called for adherence to established homestay guidelines to maintain quality standards and prevent unregulated expansion.

Mein also pointed to recent improvements in infrastructure and connectivity, noting that enhanced road networks and access have opened new avenues for tourism growth. These developments, he said, are helping integrate Arunachal Pradesh more closely with national and international tourism circuits.

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He further emphasised the importance of preserving the state’s cultural heritage and natural resources while promoting tourism models led by communities and local entrepreneurs. According to him, such approaches are essential for ensuring long-term sustainability and equitable economic benefits.

Reiterating the government’s position, Mein stated that Arunachal Pradesh holds significant potential to emerge as a major tourism destination, provided growth is guided by principles of responsibility, inclusivity, and sustainability.

The inaugural session was attended by Rajendra Kumar Suman, Regional Director (North East), Ministry of Tourism, NEITC President E. B. Blah, Convention Chairman Tsering Wange, and Deputy Commissioner of Namsai C. R. Khampa, along with tour operators from across Northeast India.