Arunachal: Chowna Mein Stresses Role of DCs

TAWANG- The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, attended the Deputy Commissioners’ Conference 2026 held in Tawang, where discussions focused on governance, development priorities, and administrative reforms .

The conference was attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, cabinet ministers, and senior officials, including Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta.

In his address, Mein highlighted the central role of Deputy Commissioners in governance, describing them as key functionaries responsible for implementing policies and ensuring service delivery across sectors such as education, healthcare, and rural development .

Also Read- Governor Attends DCs’ Conference in Tawang

He emphasised the need to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, including expanding operation theatre capacity at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) and improving facilities in district and zonal hospitals. He also called for reforms in the education sector, including the introduction of third-language teaching from the primary level to preserve local languages.

The conference included deliberations on environmental protection, transport governance, tourism development, and the use of technology and artificial intelligence in administration. Officials said these discussions aimed to enhance efficiency and improve service delivery mechanisms.

Also Read- Arunachal Bids Farewell to Pioneer Engineer Ogam Apum

On the sidelines, the Deputy Chief Minister, along with the Chief Minister, inaugurated the upgraded Kitpi Phase I Mini Hydro Project in Tawang. The project has been enhanced from 3×500 kW to 2×750 kW and is expected to benefit over 1,200 households.

He also visited the Shyaro Micro Hydroelectric Project under Jang, which is currently under trial run and is expected to improve local power generation and reduce reliance on external sources once operational.

Earlier, Mein inaugurated the renovated Sessa Mini Hydel Station in West Kameng district, which had remained non-operational for several years. The upgraded facility is expected to provide reliable electricity to over 1,500 households and contribute to regional energy security.

Officials stated that these initiatives reflect a broader push towards strengthening infrastructure, improving governance, and promoting sustainable development in Arunachal Pradesh.