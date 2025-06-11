Arunachal: Chowna Mein Reviews Power Dept, Announces Rs 2000 Cr State Power Development Program

ITANAGAR– In a significant step towards revamping Arunachal Pradesh’s power infrastructure, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Power portfolio, conducted a comprehensive review of the Department of Power at the DK Convention Centre, Itanagar, today.

The meeting brought together senior officials and engineers to discuss ongoing activities, policy gaps, and structural reforms.

Recalling the department’s journey since its separation from CPWD in 1992, the Dy CM acknowledged its progress but stressed the urgent need for restructuring to match the state’s increasing population and growing energy demands.

“The demand for power has grown tremendously, and we must enhance our transmission systems, reinforce distribution networks, and close infrastructure gaps to ensure uninterrupted supply,” he emphasized.

Dy CM Mein announced that the Power Department will undergo a full revamp, long overdue, and introduced the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Power Development Program—a ₹2000 crore initiative over four years. This program aims to:

Strengthen sub-transmission and distribution systems, especially in urban and high-density areas

Electrify new districts and remote villages

Connect Mini-Hydroelectric Plants to the grid to support local generation

Reduce AT&C losses to below 15%

Implement prepaid smart metering systems

Enhance infrastructure reliability in urban zones

He also highlighted the need for safety guidelines and stressed that every lineman and fitter must strictly follow safety protocols to prevent workplace accidents. Responding to departmental grievances, the DCM assured that a restructured proposal will be prepared and presented before the Cabinet. He also announced that utility vehicles will be provided to every division.

The review covered activities under APEDA, including rooftop solar, micro-hydel projects, and renewable energy expansion. The IT Division’s initiatives for online billing, prepaid recharge systems, and public information dissemination were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by Secretary (Power) R.K. Sharma, Advisor to DCM Captain Anupam Tangu, Chief Engineers T.K. Tara (Transmission), Ginko Lingi (Central Zone), and Duyu Taso (Commercial), Director (APEDA) Marbom Bam, OSD Tseng Tsing Mein, and other senior engineers and divisional officers.