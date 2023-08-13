Arunachal: Chowna Mein Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters

ITANAGAR- In line with the 77th Independence celebration of India, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein attended the Amrit Sarowar Program at Chowkham-II and celebrated the Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign with the people of 46th Chowkham Assembly constituency on August 13, 2023.

In a moving tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives to protect the nation, Mein dedicated the Shilaphalakam at Chongkham-II, Namsai in their honor. The event was also attended by DC Namsai C. R. Khampa, SP Namsai Sangey Thinley, EAC Chongkham Rani Pérme, PRI leaders, among others.

In a solemn ceremony, the Deputy Chief Minister administered the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge, a profound commitment to uphold patriotism and serve the nation with sincerity and dedication.

Addressing the gathering, Mein emphasised the importance of collective efforts towards the nation’s progress and development. This sentiment was further echoed as attendees planted avenue saplings, signifying their commitment to nurturing both the land and the dreams of a New India.

In alignment with the Prime Minister Modi’s vision, the Deputy Chief Minister pledged to contribute wholeheartedly towards achieving the aspirations of a developed nation by 2047.

The event served as a powerful reminder of the unity and dedication that propel India forward on the path of growth and prosperity.