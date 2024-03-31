Arunachal: Chowna Mein of BJP elected unopposed from 46-Chowkham (ST) Assembly Constituency

NAMSAI- Chowna Mein, Candidate from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 46-Chowkham (ST) Assembly Constituency has been declared elected Unopposed in the General Election 2024 to be a member of the State Legislative Assembly following the withdrawal of his lone opponent candidate from INC, Shri Bayamso Kri today, in the last date of the withdrawal of candidature.

From the 47-Namsai (ST) Assembly Constituency, BJP candidate Chau Zingnu Namchoom and National Congress Party (NCP) candidate Likha Saaya will be competing for the seat of MLA.

On the other hand, Chau Sujana Namchoom from BJP, Tana Tamar Tara from Indian National Congress (INC), Haren Tali from Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP), Likha Soni from NCP and Moneswar Danggen an Independent Candidate are in the fray for 48-Lekang (ST) AC.