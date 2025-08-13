Arunachal: Chowna Mein Names 51-ft Lord Parashuram Monument as “Statue of Strength” at Parashuram Kund; Reviews Development Progress

WAKRO- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today visited Parashuram Kund to review ongoing development works and officially announced the name of the 51-foot grand statue of Lord Parashuram as the “Statue of Strength”.

Speaking at the site, Mein highlighted the joint efforts of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, VIPRA Foundation, and local communities in bringing the project closer to completion, with a grand inauguration planned for November/December this year.

As part of the Riverfront Development Project, multiple infrastructure upgrades are underway— including safe bathing facilities, structural protection measures, and improved public amenities— with the dual aim of enhancing pilgrimage safety and boosting tourism potential.

Despite recent flood damage, engineers and experts have redesigned several structures to ensure greater resilience, accessibility, and a more enriching visitor experience.

During the visit, the DCM chaired a coordination meeting with the Lohit District Administration, Chief Engineers, Heads of Departments, and public leaders. Discussions centred on:

Transforming the Kund into a major spiritual & tourism hub

Enhancing security and IT facilities

Strengthening riverfront protection works

Ensuring effective management for mega events

Mein also stressed the importance of safeguarding the sanctity of Parashuram Kund while unlocking its full potential as a spiritual, cultural, and heritage landmark for future generations.

The DCM was accompanied by Vipra Foundation National Convenor Susil Ojha, Sculptor Naresh Kumar Kumawat, Nyamar Karbak (Chairman, State Council for IT & e-Governance), Dasula Krisikro (ZPC Lohit), Kesang Damo (DC Lohit), Atop Lego (CE, Retired), Ningroo Ong Maio (BJP District President, Namsai), senior officials, and other dignitaries.