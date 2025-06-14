Arunachal: Chowna Mein Leads World Blood Donor Day Celebration in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, graced the World Blood Donor Day celebration held at the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly today.

The event was jointly organized by Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh and the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation to honour voluntary blood donors and promote awareness about the life-saving significance of blood donation.

Addressing the gathering, Mein described blood donation as one of the “highest forms of humanitarian service” and commended the dedication of individuals and organisations engaged in this vital mission.

“It was a humbling experience to honour and appreciate those engaged in this noble mission of saving lives through blood donation,” he stated.

He encouraged citizens—especially the youth—to donate blood regularly, noting its critical role in saving lives during emergencies. Highlighting the government’s health infrastructure initiatives under Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Mein noted the establishment of Trauma Centres and Blood Banks in district hospitals across Arunachal Pradesh to ensure timely access to blood units and reduce preventable mortality.

To strengthen blood donation efforts, the Deputy CM announced three major initiatives:

Institutionalising blood donation drives in the state’s official calendar of events. Establishing a dedicated Blood Bank in the State Capital. Launching a Mobile Blood Bank to improve outreach and access across remote areas of the state.

Mein also lauded Seva Bharati and Arunachal Life Saving Foundation for organising a successful mass blood donation camp. He expressed gratitude to healthcare workers, armed forces personnel, and all participating organisations and individuals for their support.

The Deputy CM gave special recognition to Ramesh Jeke, Chairman of the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation, for his unwavering commitment to the cause of voluntary blood donation.

The event witnessed the presence of Speaker Tesam Pongte, Minister Wangki Lowang, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and several MLAs. A diverse group of healthcare professionals, armed forces personnel, NGOs, CBOs, and volunteers also participated in the celebration, reflecting strong community support for the cause.