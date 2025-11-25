Arunachal: Chowna Mein Leads Chalo Loku Fest in Tirap

KHONSA- The 57th Central Chalo Loku Festival—the Nocte community’s vibrant post-harvest celebration—was held today at Nehru Stadium, Khonsa, with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attending as the Chief Guest. First celebrated centrally in 1968, Chalo Loku remains one of the most significant cultural events of the Nocte tribe, marking the transition from summer to winter and honouring paddy, the core of agrarian livelihood.

This year, the festival witnessed remarkable international interest as 112 foreign tourists from eight countries visited Tirap district to experience Nocte cultural traditions. The district’s Tourism Department facilitated the visit as part of its ongoing cultural tourism initiatives.

Addressing the gathering, Mein extended greetings to the Nocte community and highlighted the cultural significance of Chalo Loku’s rituals—Phamlamja, Chamkatja, Thanlangja and Rangsom Hum. He said the festival continues to safeguard the tribe’s spiritual identity amid rapid socio-economic changes. “Our youth must grow with creativity and confidence while remaining firmly rooted to our identity,” he said.

The Deputy CM recalled the historic inclusion of Nocte, Wancho, Tutsa and Tangsa tribes under the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order Amendment Bill, 2018, correcting decades of misrepresentation in official records.

Highlighting development initiatives, Mein said infrastructure in the Tirap–Changlang–Longding (TCL) region has improved significantly. He informed that the 80th Year Commemoration of World War II, to be held along with the Pangsau Pass Winter Festival, would boost heritage tourism and attract international attention. He also noted that 66 border villages across the TCL region have been brought under the Vibrant Village Programme, ensuring improved connectivity, livelihood support and essential services along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Reiterating the idea of “One Arunachal, One Family, One Culture,” he urged youth to participate actively in cultural exchanges and deepen inter-tribal understanding.

Mein also released a series of literary and cultural works, including Miles Bronson and His Works Among the Noctes by Wangtum Lowang and Odyssey – The Chalo Loku Souvenir edited by Denhang Bosai. He launched the Nocte Traditional Shawl, an initiative of Khunlong Matey and Khowang Hakhun, and released two new Nocte audio albums, Jovi Din and Oni Na.

Guest of Honour and MLA Seppa East, Ealing Tallang, encouraged youth to sustain traditional practices while building bridges across communities. Chief Patron Wanglin Lowangdong, MLA Borduria–Bogapani, emphasised Chalo Loku’s role as a festival of joy and togetherness and advocated for GI tagging of the Nocte Salt Well, citing its cultural and economic value.

In his welcome address, Jiten Wangchha, President of the 57th Nocte Chalo Loku Celebration Committee, said the festival marks not only the completion of harvest but also the beginning of the Nocte New Year calendar, underscoring its deep cultural relevance.

The day-long event featured log drum performances by Borduria and Khoathong villages, traditional dances and group presentations by various cultural troupes. The celebrations culminated with the grand Loku Dance and a community feast.