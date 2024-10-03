Arunachal: Chowna Mein Lays Foundation Stone of Buddhist Centre at RGU

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein laid the foundation stone of Buddhist Study Centre, inaugurated the Students’ Activity Centre, and participated in an interaction session with faculty and students at Rajiv Gandhi University, today. The interaction session with Deputy CM was attended by over 200 students, faculty members and staff of RGU.

Speaking on the occasion, Mein highlighted that “Arunachal Pradesh is inhabited by the Buddhist population, both Mahayana and Hinayana Sects. Most of our students and scholars go to Myanmar, Thailand and Nalanda University at Bodh Gaya. With this centre coming up in our own University, it will give an opportunity to our students to do their study or research in Buddhism here and they need not to go outside” .

Dy CM also highlighted the relevance of Student’s Activity Centre which aims to facilitate knowledge creation, fosters community, enhances research capabilities, and stands as a symbol of the university’s dedication to excellence in education and scholarship.

He further stated that the Buddhist Study Centre will aid towards establishing, studying and researching on the timeless philosophy and principles of Buddhism.

Acknowledging the accomplishments of RGU during the tenure of outgoing Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha who completes his six years as VC of RGU today, Deputy CM placed on record that in past six years the number of Departments have doubled marking a 100% growth in terms of academic programmes and campus infrastructure, campus extension at Pakke Kesang, Kamki and Miao, campus electrification, 5 hostel buildings, recruitment process of nearly 100 faculty members, campus electrification with greater growth in number of learners which have risen by 200% during these years crossing over 5000 mark.

It was acknowledged that the number of PhDs being awarded in an academic year has risen by 300% over these years, besides many more achievements.

Deputy Chief Minister also felicitated the outgoing VC along with other principal officers of university comprising the Registrar Dr. N.T. Rikam and Finance Officer Prof. Otem Padung.

It was also highlighted that Like Prof Saket Kushwaha, many officers from mainland India have served in our State and left behind their remarkable footprints. Even after they leave, we continue to cherish their contributions in the State.

Mein also commended RGU and its faculty members for their contribution in the research and unearthing of the Unsung Heroes of the State.

He further requested the History Department of RGU to make more intensive research in the history of Arunachal Pradesh and come up with our history syllabus to be included in the School Curriculum so that our children get an opportunity to read and know about own history and assured the support of the State Govt in this endeavour.

In his concluding statement, Deputy Chief Minister Mein reiterated that RGU plays a crucial role in not only academic excellence but also in the socio-economic development of Arunachal Pradesh and assured the continued support of the Govt to not only RGU but to all the educational institution in the State in its pursuit of imparting quality education to the future of the State.

On the occasion, Mein also paid floral tribute to the “Wall of Heroes” on the campus, which features 21 portraits of Indian Armed Forces heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the Nation.

Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar, RGU acknowledged the pro-active support and necessary infrastructural amenities received from the State government which has ensured RGU new heights over the years.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Prof. Saket Kushwaha shared his gratitude to the State Government and Team RGU. He fondly remembered that he had joined with definite dreams for RGU and leaves the university with a full heart and countless memories, confident that the best is yet to come for this RGU.