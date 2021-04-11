Arunachal: Chowna Mein launches ‘Tika Utsav’ at Namsai

NAMSAI- Joining with the rest of the country in the Tika Utsav (Vaccine Festival), Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday launched the special vaccination drive ‘Tika Utsav’ at Namsai in presence of State BJP General Secretary Chau Zingnu Namchoom who is also MLA Namsai, DC R.K.Sharma, SP D.W.Thongon and DMO Dr N.S. Namchoom.

Mein said that the Tika Utsav is a clarion call from Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for massive inoculation of the Covid19 vaccine to all the eligible people across the country from April 11 to 14 amid the rising of corona virus-positive cases in the country.

Mein exhorted the district administration to make a full effort to carry out maximum vaccination drive at every circle of the Namsai District and vaccinate as many eligible people through this special campaign and check on zero wastage to increase the vaccination capacity.

Mein also emphasis wearing mask compulsorily and observing the SOP’s regularly and said that vaccination is the only solution to the Covid-19 crisis.

He appealed to every eligible person not to miss the opportunity and get themselves vaccinated during the ‘Tika Utsav’.

He also called for conducting intensive RT-PCR and TrueNat tests in the district and announced to use the MLA LAD of the three legislators of the district to minimise the cost of RTPCR, so that people of Namsai district can benefit and undergo the covid 19 test in large numbers.

Earlier, DRCHO Dr Tope Yomcha presented a brief report on the Covid 19 vaccination drive of Namsai district.

MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom was also administered his second dose othe f Covid19 vaccine.