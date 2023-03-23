ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein today virtually inaugurated 384 no. of newly installed smart street lights across six new locations in Itanagar Capital Complex.

A mobile app called ‘Bel Citisol – One Control App’ was also launched during the event, through which the newly installed street lights will be operated. The smart lights have been installed in the following areas – namely, Mithun Gate to Raj Bhavan Road; Ziro point to Gompa / State Museum, Bank Tinali to State Guest House; Highway to Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly; Highway to Vivek Vihar Type-V VIP Bungalows; and Chandranagar Bridge Point to Bharat Petrol Pump, Chimpu.

While launching the street lights, Mein said that installed street lights will add ecstatic value to the town besides giving a secure feeling to the commuters and citizens during night. He added that these smart street lights are an effort of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to make the Itanagar Capital Complex a smart city and to promote energy efficiency.

He also stated that the installation of street lights is expected to improve the lighting infrastructure in the capital complex, reduce crime in the area, and benefit Itanagar residents.

DCM said that the power connectivity is one of the development index of any State or Country and presently the State Govt is making every efforts to rapidly enhance the power supply though execution of Transmission Line under RDSS and Comprehensive Scheme.

He informed that the works for the largest Hydropower Projects, 2880 DMP have commenced with the allotment of construction works. Soon the construction of six new Hydro Power Projects will also begin in the current year.

Executive Engineer (Itanagar Electrical Division), Joram Lali informed that till now a total of 1672 street lights have been installed across the state of Arunachal Pradesh, and testing and commissioning of street lights in four districts of Tawang, Seppa, Namsai, and Changlang is expected to be done in mid-April 2023.

He also informed that it can be operated through the mobile app. Through this app, every street light in Arunachal Pradesh can be monitored, and if there is any kind of failure or malfunction, they will be alerted by the app.

The virtual launch of the smart street lights took place in presence of MLA cum Advisor to the Minister of Power, Balo Raja, MLA cum State BJP President Biyuram Wahge, MLA Itanagar Techi Kaso, Secretary (Power) (GoAP) Ajay Kr. Bisht, CE (WZ) Bar Takum, SE (Capital) D. Taipodia, CE (EZ) Gumdo Doji, CE (TPMZ) Gingko Linggi, Director (APEDA) Marbom Bam, EE (IEC) Joram Lali, among others.