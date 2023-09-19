Arunachal: Chowna Mein launches Seva Pakhwada for Chongkham-Wakro Mandal Unit

WAKRO- Aligning with the 73rd birthday commemoration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein launched a two-week-long service campaign called ‘Seva Pakhwada’ from Empong Village in Namsai District today. The Seva Pakhwada aims to highlight the good governance and achievements of the Modi Govt in the last 9 years in the centre and at the same time to deliver community service for the upliftment and betterment of the people.

The Seva Pakhwada, which started on September 17 will go on till October 2, 2023 which is an initiative of the Bharatiya Janata Party and various government agencies that undertake a series of service-focused initiatives to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to raise awareness about the different welfare schemes of the Central government. During the programme, the functionaries of the ruling party across the country are leading initiatives such as blood donation camps, cleanliness drives and tree plantation programmes to spread joy and hope among the people.

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates New School Building at Talo

The primary goal of Seva Pakhwada is to instill a sense of social responsibility, volunteerism and community service among individuals and organizations. It aims to create a positive impact on society by addressing pressing social issues and fostering a spirit of compassion and service.

During the commemorative programme, prayers were offered at the Empong Buddhist Temple for the good health and long life of PM Modi, where Mein along with the rest of the participants joined in. At the same time, in the spirit of strengthening the Swacch Bharat campaign and upholding a greener future, Mein actively participated in a cleanliness drive, followed by the plantation of saplings in the vicinity of the temple.

One of the key highlights of the programme was the distribution of Ayushman Cards by the Deputy CM to the beneficiaries under the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY). This initiative is designed to ensure that every individual and family has access to high-quality healthcare services as part of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Mein in his speech, have exhorted the functionaries and karyakartas to dedicatedly work for the upliftment of the downtrodden and the rural people and also spread the message of good governance amongst the masses.

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates Donyi Polo Khumko Naam at Kuporijo in Upper Subansiri

He said that under Prime Minister’s leadership in the centre and the Chief Minister, Pema Khandu led Govt in the State, our State have seen massive development. He said that this trend will continue in the days to come too. He further urged the karyakartas to bring the benefits of various Govt schemes in the doorsteps of the people and to ensure that no one is left out, and the benefits reached to the last man in the queue.

The event was attended by the District BJP President Sujana Namchoom, District BJP Incharge Badang Tayang, BJP State Executive Member TsengTsing Mein, Mandal President Rupam Namchoom, ZPM Chongkham Jenia Namchoom, Booth Level President, BLA and other Party karyakartas.