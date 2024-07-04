Arunachal: Chowna Mein launches Sampoornata Abhiyan at Chongkham

NAMSAI- The Launch event of the Sampoornata Abhiyan (4th July’2024 to 30th Sept’2024) as part of Aspirational District Program (ADP) and Aspirational Block Program (ABP) under the aegis of NITI Aagoy was held today at Chongkham CD Block, Namsai.

The event was graced by Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, Deputy Commissioner Namsai C R Khampa, S.P Namsai, ADC Chongkham, ZPC Namsai and host of other officers.

The event kicked off with a ceremonial release of Tri-Color ballons to mark the launch of the Sampoornata Abhiyan in Chowkham CD Block & Namsai District followed by launch of Sampoornata Abhiyan T-Shirt.

DC Namsai, C R Khampa addressed the crowd and briefly oriented on the ADP & ABP and emphasised working on 3 Tier model – Convergence, Collaboration and Competition.

He also announced ADP and ABP delta ranking for January 2024 and September 2023 respectively wherein under ADP, Namsai ranked 13th out of 112 Aspirational districts and under ABP, Chongkham ranked 297th out of 500 Aspirational blocks across India.

He also delved into the NITI Aayog’s 6 focused Key Performance Indicators in great details and sought the cooperation of concerned departments/agencies and general public in achieving the set target of saturation by 30th of September 2024.

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein urged all concern departments, PRI members and general public to coordinate & cooperate for 100% saturation of the 6 KPIs and also welcomed the young professional, Shan Muhammad, from NITI AAYOG to Chowkham.

While addressing the gathering, Mein urged the District Administration to hold periodic review in a weekly or bi-monthly manner to monitor the progress of the Sampooranata Abhiyan campaign and stated that he himself would be monitoring the progress & take part in monthly review meetings.

The event was concluded with a vote of thanks by ADC Chongkham, and inauguration of KPI saturation stalls of concerned departments by Dy CM.

This was followed by 4 breakout sessions wherein Soil Mitra, Anganwadi workers, ASHAs and SHG members were sensitized & apprised of the action plan to achieve saturation by their concern HoD’s/ HoO’s under the overall supervision of DC Namsai, ADC Chongkham, DPO Namsai, CO Chongkham and Young Professional form NITI AAYOG.

The event saw participation of the officers from various departments including Health, Agriculture, Horticulture, ICDS, ArSRLM, Piramal Foundation, GBs, PRI leaders, and the general public.