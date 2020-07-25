Arunachal: Chowna Mein launches prepaid online payment service for electricity consumers of twin capital city

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein has launched the prepaid online payment service for the electricity consumers of Itanagar and Naharlagun today.

While launching the prepaid online service, Mein said that the prepaid consumers of the twin capital city can now avail this facility by sitting at their home and can make online recharge of their prepaid services by logging into the Power Department’s Web Portal, www.arpdop.gov.in.

He said that launching of the online service during the pandemic has been done to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic so that the consumers need not have to go out of their home and visit the electricity offices to pay their bills or recharge prepaid services during the lockdown. He requested every one to cooperate with the Govt in fighting against the pandemic and to fight the global pandemic together.

He congratulated the Department of Power for the big achievement and lauded the Officers and officials for their tireless efforts. He also lauded the Officers of Planning & Investment Department for their continued support and guidance in facilitating the timely launching of the online payment services despite the lockdown due to pandemic.

Joram Lali, Executive Engineer (Capital Electrical Division, Itanagar) who was present during the launching programme informed that there are around 15800 prepaid consumers in Itanagar and 9650 prepaid consumers in Naharlagun which will be benefitted from this online service. He informed that for the time being prepaid online recharge facility will be available only on Departmental Web Portal, however this facility shall also be made available soon on Bharat Bill Payment System Platform of which the developmental work is in progress.