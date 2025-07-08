Arunachal: Chowna Mein Launches ‘Nadi Utsav 2025’ in Namsai, Releases 30,000 Fingerlings to Revive River Biodiversity

NAMSAI- In a bold and forward-thinking initiative for ecological restoration, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today officially launched Nadi Utsav 2025 in Namsai, marking a shift from exploitative river festivals to one rooted in revival and respect for nature.

As part of the launch, 30,000 fingerlings of native and endangered freshwater fish species — including Rohu, Catla, Mrigal, Grass Carp, Labeo Gonius, Labeo Kalbasu, and local varieties like Pavi, Pahum, and Palao — were released into the Marua, Teang, and Namtenga rivers.

The event also included a tree plantation drive under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign and an awareness session to educate citizens on the need to protect aquatic ecosystems, discourage pollution, and guard against illegal fishing practices.

In his address, DCM Mein said, “Nadi Utsav is not just a celebration — it’s a mission to revive our rivers. Let’s replace fishing with conservation.” He proposed the expansion of the initiative to more rivers across the state and called on village leaders and youth to become guardians of rivers and forests.

Taking a firm stand, he announced:

He reminded the crowd that Arunachal Pradesh falls under the 12th biodiversity hotspot of the world, and thus, community-driven conservation is vital. He also appealed to the youth to stay away from drugs, promising government support to de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, and called on Buddhist monks to help guide youth toward positive living.

The event saw wide participation despite scorching heat, with attendees including MLA Zingnu Namchoom, ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, ADC Kalyani Namchoom, ADC K Tikhak, SP Sange Thinley, revered monks including Ven. Dhammakitti and Ven. Vimalatissa, PRI members, HoDs, community leaders, and BJP workers led by District President Ningroo Ong Maio.

Mein concluded with optimism, expressing hope that united community action would soon restore the rivers’ health and biodiversity.