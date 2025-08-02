Arunachal: Chowna Mein Lauds Aspirational Achievements at ‘Sampoornata Abhiyaan Samman Samaroh’; Launches ‘Akanksha Haat’ to Empower SHGs

ITANAGAR- In a significant step toward accelerating inclusive development, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Planning & Investment portfolio, attended the “Sampoornata Abhiyaan Samman Samaroh” at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre, Itanagar.

The event, jointly organized by the Planning & Investment Department, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and NITI Aayog, recognized outstanding contributions under the Aspirational District and Aspirational Block Programmes.

Calling the Abhiyaan “a mission, not just an exercise,” Mein emphasized that the goal is 100% saturation of flagship schemes, ensuring measurable, grassroots-level outcomes. He congratulated all awardees, especially highlighting the success of Namsai district, which has impressively climbed from 97th to 12th place among India’s 112 Aspirational Districts.

Mein praised the Deputy Commissioner of Namsai and the BDO of Chongkham for achieving 100% KPI saturation in blocks like Chongkham and Lekang.

“This is just the beginning, not the end. We must now aim to saturate all remaining indicators by December 2025,” Mein stated. He announced personal visits to Pongchau (Longding) and Tali (Kra Daadi) during the winter to review progress.

He also urged DCs and senior officials to step up real-time monitoring and ensure every central and state flagship scheme is implemented with urgency, quality, and accountability.

During the event, DCM Mein also launched ‘Akanksha Haat’, a week-long exhibition designed to promote Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and local entrepreneurship. He described the initiative as a platform to celebrate grassroots innovation and bolster the rural economy.

“Akanksha Haat is not just an exhibition—it’s a movement for self-reliance and economic empowerment at the community level,” he added.

Commissioner (Planning & Investment) Ankur Garg thanked NITI Aayog for its vision and collaborative spirit, noting that the Aspirational Programme is driving targeted, data-driven governance through convergence, competition, and collaboration.

The event saw the presence of dignitaries including MLA Namsai Zingnu Namchoom, Secretary Planning R.K. Sharma, Secretary RD & PR Sonal Swaroop, San Gupta from NITI Aayog, and several Deputy Commissioners and field officials from across the state.