Arunachal: Chowna Mein laid the foundation stone of IMA House of AP

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein laid the foundation stone of IMA (Indian Medical Association) House of Arunachal Pradesh at 2 mile Papunallah, Naharlagun today.

In his inaugural speech, Mein cited health as the most important sector and said healthcare is important for every individual for a healthy society. He said that to remain fit is the ‘call of the day’ and to remain fit, one needs to have the advice of the doctors as well.

He said that covid19 pandemic has wake up us in health sector. “Earlier, we did not have proper health care system but after the Covid, we have realized the importance of health care system and now upgradation of robust infrastructure in health sector is being done to provide modern health care facilities to the people of the State”, he added.

He proudly said that our State have many qualified and good doctors. Very good healthcare system is also coming up in the State capital. He informed that the premiere Hospitals in the State Capital like TRIHMS, RK Mission and some private hospitals are providing best treatments with cheaper costs as compared to the hospitals in neighbouring State.

He said, “I invite people of my constituency to the State capital, Itanagar for their treatment instead of sending them to Tinsukia & Dibrugarh in Assam and many of them gets cured and goes back to home satisfied”.

He further said that some of our District Hospitals are provided with modern medical equipments like CT Scan, X-ray Machines, Telemedicine facilities but due to shortage of man power like specialist, pathologists and technicians, they remain non-functional. We need to come up with a mechanism to look into both requirements so that the equipments procured and provided for the district hospitals do not remain unused for lack of technicians/manpower.

Citing drug menace as a big challenge for the society, he urged the members of IMA to involve and extend their expertise for establishment and functioning of Rehabilitation Centre in the State.

Lauding the humanitarian services rendered by IMA, he said, “I will continue to support IMA as long as I am in the chair”. He assured to provide balance amount of Rs 3 crore requires to complete the building as grants-in aid to the IMA.

Jego Ori, Secretary IMA Arunachal State Branch highlighted the activities of IMA and informed that IMA has been rendering yeoman’s services in the field of health care delivery, disease control and eradication. Its services to the community during natural calamities like earthquakes, drought, flood, famines and epidemics in our country has been highly lauded and appreciated, he said.

He further informed that establishment of IMA-House will further strengthen the Medical fraternity and boost their spirit to translate their vision into reality.

He informed that the State Govt had sanctioned Rs 3.00 Cr in the last budget as grants-in aid to IMA Arunachal State branch for the construction of IMA house and generated Rs 1.50 Cr through self-contributions by the members and donations and still facing a fund deficit of Rs 2.98 Cr. He also informed that the land for the construction of the IMA House was donated by Haa Tatu, Proprietor of Kenge Construction in free of cost.

It was informed that IMA house once come up will cater to the various need of medical fraternity like accommodation for visiting Doctors, guest speakers, external examiner of upcoming medical college, venue for CME and Conferences, for running ambulance services from IMA house etc.

Dr Lobsang Tsetim, President and Dr Kesang Wangdi Thongdok, Vice-President, IMA-Arunachal also spoke on the occasion.

Among others, Dr Emi Rumi, Director of Health & Family Welfare, Dean TRIHMS, Dr Shyamal Bhattacharya and Chief Medical Superintendent TRIHMS, Dr Dukhum Raina were also present.