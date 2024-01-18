ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Chowna Mein joins the Swachh Teerth Campaign in Namsai ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The campaign will continue until January 22, concurring PM Narendra Modi’s call to clean places of worship ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala on January 22nd in Ayodhya.

NAMSAI– Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein actively participated in the Swachh Teerth Campaign organized by Chongkham-Wakro Mandal at Kongmukham (Golden Pagoda) in Namsai.  The campaign will continue until January 22, concurring PM Narendra Modi’s call to clean places of worship ahead of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala on January 22nd in Ayodhya.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister Mein said that the chief monk from Namsai will attend the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22nd.  He added that to ensure the sanctity of the occasion, a cleanliness drive is essential in both the temple premises and public spaces.

Mein further said that cleanliness is a lifestyle that starts at home and aids in preventing illnesses. He urged all Mandal presidents and Zila Parishad members to continue the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in every corner of their respective regions. Special attention should be given to maintaining cleanliness at the shrine places like Parshuram Kund and others.

In the spirit of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, DCM called for unity in celebrating this significant occasion by lighting diyas in homes and throughout Namsai, creating a celebration akin to Diwali as it symbolises Ram Ghar Wapasi. He encouraged everyone to actively participate in the celebration and watch the live telecast of the Pratisthan at 3 pm on January 22.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was also participated by ZPC Namsai, Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, ZPM Chongkham, Chow Jenia Namchoom, District BJP In-charge, Badang Tayang, Mandal President, Chongkham, Chow Rupam Namchoom, Party Workers and Bhantes of Golden Pagoda.

