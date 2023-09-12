Arunachal: Chowna Mein joins the Lekang SOLUNG GÍ:DÍ 2023 celebration

NAMSAI- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the ‘Lekang Solung GÍ:DÍ 2023’ Celebration held in Nongkhon Satgharia, Namsai, as the Chief Guest today along with MP Lok Sabha Arunachal East, Tapir Gao as Guest of Honour, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Alo Libang as Special Guest and a host of MLAs as special invitees.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy CM Mein extended greetings of the Solung festival to the people present on the occasion and commended the organising committee for arranging a vibrant programme to commemorate the festival. As the Solung festival is steeped in the cultural essence of the Adi community, Mein noted that honouring the long-standing traditions of the indigenous tribes of Arunachal Pradesh is a crucial step towards preserving the culture of the state.

He stated that the people of Arunachal Pradesh should take pride in their indigenous cultural heritages, that is time-tested and carefully passed down to generations over the many historic decades. He also talked about the vital contribution of their ancestors in resisting the British rule and holding on to their traditions and values during those crucial times.

Emphasizing to know about own history, Mein asserted that it is one of the driving forces behind the pursuit undertaken by the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh towards reviving the lost glory of their state’s unsung heroes and formally reinstating their heroic war tales in front of the entire nation and beyond.

He also stated that active documentation of the state’s culture & traditions pertaining to the various indigenous tribal communities is being carried out by the State Govt. In this context, Mein encouraged the younger generation to learn and speak their native dialects and languages, so that it doesn’t cease to exit.

Mein maintained an active participation throughout the festival, where he hoisted the Solung flag and joined in one of the Solung rituals called ‘Binyat’, that is traditionally performed to seek blessings from the Goddess of Prosperity, Kine Nane for a bumper harvest.

During the festival, the Deputy Chief Minister also stressed upon the need for enhancing the tourism sector of the state, that can greatly boost the revenue stream of the local people. In this regard, the state Govt is working towards implementing a Bhismaknagar Festival and preparing for the launch of a folk music festival, he added.

The celebration was also attended by the Executive Members of Adi Baane Kebang, Tai Khamti Singpho Council, Govt Officers and GBs, among others.