Arunachal: Chowna Mein joins the BA:NÉ SOLUNG GÍ:DÍ 2023 celebration in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley district

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the ‘BA:NÉ SOLUNG GÍ:DÍ 2023’ celebration in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley district as the Chief Guest today. The celebration served as a platform to showcase the rich heritage and vibrant culture of the Adi community, along with rituals to seeking blessings for a prosperous harvest season.

While addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister, Mein expressed his gratitude to the Central Solung Celebration Committee, Roing, for making him a part of the central solung festival celebration. He lauded the festive spirit of the Adi Community and emphasized on the maintenance of the unity in diversity citing the rich cultural diversity of the State and uniqueness of each tribe’s cultural aspects.

He also commented on the political maturity and dynamic qualities of Arunachal’s young MLAs, citing them as sources of valuable learning in the legislative assembly.

He also highlighted the developmental strides made under the present leadership of the State Govt which is leading to accelerated growth and development in the region.

Deliberating on the PM Modi’s Panch Pran, he called upon everyone to be responsive of our own duties and be a contributor in Nation’s progress towards achieving the goal of a developed nation by 2047 as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

Saying that we much be aware of our own history and culture, he said that it is a matter of pride for all of us that our forefathers had also fought wars against the Colonial rule. He stated that our forefathers have fought three major known wars which are Anglo-Khamti War of 1839, Anglo-Wancho War of 1875 and Anglo-Abor Wars of 1858, 1859, 1894 & 1911-12 against the British rule and we are proud of it. He further informed that war memorials will be built in all the war sites including in the Anglo-Abor war site at Dambuk soon.

Mein also launched two books at the festival celebration called, “Pémí-Pio Bédang” & “Kéyum-Kéro,” authored by llo Libang, which narrates about the rhapsodies and the folk tales of the Adis. He also felicitated the toppers of Class X and XII of the community from Lower Dibang Valley District and acknowledged the Adi Culture & Literary Society for their initiative of felicitating the toppers which will further motivate them in their studies.

Responding to the memorandums on the occasion, the Deputy CM assured for upgradation of the Gi:Di Notko and also for the installation of High Mast in some selected schools of Lower Dibang Valley district.

The festival was also attended by MLA Roing, Mutchu Mithi as Guest of Honour, Lok Sabha MP, Tapir Gao as Special Guest, MLA Dambuk cum Chief Patron of the Festival, Gum Tayeng, Former Minister, Roding Pertin, ZPC LDV Toni Borang, DC Roing, Soumya Saurabh (IAS) and SP Akanksha Yadav (IPS), among others.