Arunachal

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Joins 90th Birthday Celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama at Tezu

In his speech, Mein hailed the Dalai Lama as a global symbol of peace, compassion, and non-violence.

TEZU-  In a heartfelt tribute to peace, compassion, and spiritual unity, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein joined hundreds of devotees, dignitaries, and members of the Tibetan community to celebrate the 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama at the Dhargyeling Tibetan Settlement in Tezu.

The celebration, held at the Lhagon Jangchup Choeling Monastery, was marked by traditional prayers, cultural performances, and expressions of reverence for the globally revered spiritual leader.

Joined by His Eminence Dzogchen Ganor Rinpoche, Mein offered prayers for the long life and good health of Dalai Lama. In his speech, Mein hailed the Dalai Lama as a global symbol of peace, compassion, and non-violence, stating: “His life and message transcend borders, reminding us all of the power of kindness, forgiveness, and inner strength.”

He also welcomed the Dalai Lama’s decision to continue the Institution of the Dalai Lama, calling it a reaffirmation of Tibetan spiritual and cultural identity. The Deputy CM praised the Tibetan community’s unwavering resilience and cultural preservation across India, especially in language, attire, and script.

He drew attention to efforts within Arunachal Pradesh to preserve indigenous identities, including the importance of protecting native languages and scripts, remarking: “When a language dies, a culture is lost.”

Chowna Mein also highlighted the ‘Freedom Trail’ trekking event, organized earlier this year along the historic route taken by the Dalai Lama during his escape from Tibet through Arunachal. He announced ongoing efforts to develop the trail into an adventure and pilgrimage tourism circuit to honour this sacred journey.

Additionally, he mentioned innovative efforts to preserve ancient texts using artificial intelligence, including native-script versions of the Ramayana and Mahabharata among Tai Khamti and other tribes.

The celebration was attended by senior leaders including Ministers Wangki Lowang and Pasang Dorjee Sona, MLAs Dr. Mohesh Chai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Mutchu Mithi, senior officials including IGP P.N. Khrimey, DCs and SPs of Lohit and Namsai, and various HoDs.

