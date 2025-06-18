Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates WRD Sub-Divisional Office at Chongkham, JE Office at Wakro

CHONGKHAM/WAKRO – In a major step toward strengthening grassroots-level infrastructure, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today inaugurated the Sub-Divisional Office of the Water Resources Department (WRD) at Chongkham and the Junior Engineer Office at Wakro under his home constituency.

The newly constructed office buildings, funded under the RE (Revised Estimate) scheme, aim to improve field-level coordination, streamline survey and implementation work, and uplift employee morale across the department.

Speaking at the event, Deputy CM Mein highlighted the state’s development trajectory and underscored the importance of administrative decentralisation. “A robust, decentralised system is essential to meet the aspirations of a fast-developing Arunachal Pradesh. Empowering field offices with modern infrastructure accelerates execution and enhances service delivery,” he stated.

The event also included a project review session, during which the Executive Engineer, WRD, presented a detailed status update on ongoing departmental works.

Deputy CM Mein urged all departmental heads and the district administration to adopt a professional, output-oriented work culture rooted in discipline, efficiency, and public service commitment.

Among the dignitaries present at the occasion were MP Tapir Gao, MLA Zingnu Namchoom, ZPC Dasulu Krishikro, DC Namsai C.R. Khampa, ZPM Jenia Namchoom, SP Namsai S. Thinley, and senior officials from the WRD and district administration.