Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates various projects in Miao, Changlang

CHANGLANG- In a series of events today, the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein inaugurated several projects in Miao, Changlang district. At the Govt. HR. SEC. School, Miao, Mein inaugurated a Girls’ Hostel, followed by the launch of the e-commerce portal miaocraft.in at NALC dedicated to the products of various communities residing in the region and the unveiling of a multipurpose outdoor synthetic turf & cricket net and a skating rink cum BMX Park.

He also visited the New Age Learning Centre (NALC), an interactive and fun learning experience designed for students as part of an initiative taken up by DC Changlang.

At the inauguration of the Girls Hostel, Mein emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive learning atmosphere, which should be taken jointly taken up by the Officers, Parents, Teachers and students. He urged the students to instill discipline in their academic life and asked the faculty members to guide them in their pursuit of academic excellence as dutiful mentors. He added that Govt is committed for creating a better atmosphere for the study of students. He also assured to provide fund for construction of a multi-sports complex in the premises of Girl’s Hostel.

During his visit to the NALC, Mein highly applauded the efforts of DC Changlang in fostering a holistic ambiance for the students to engage in innovative learning experiences as well as practice Yoga for their overall well-being. Mein appreciated the center’s role in facilitating as a central library resource for the nearby schools, while also offering a conducive learning atmosphere for those students who are often deprived of an adequate study environment in their homes. He further assured to provide fund for construction of a Yoga room attached to NALC.

He also launched the e-commerce portal miaocraft.in at NALC in the presence of the delegates, students and community members. The portal houses products woven by the weavers of the Choephelling Tibetan Settlement Camp, along with products of various other communities residing in the area, including Singpho, Tangsa, Jugli, etc.

The portal kick-started with an impressive start by registering transactions worth Rs. 20000 on the first day itself. Following the launch of the portal, Mein also visited the Choephelling Tibetan Settlement Camp and appreciated the rich Tibetan culture which the members have carefully preserved. Mein appreciated the Choephelling Cooperative Society’s efforts in preserving the art of carpet weaving.

During his visit, Mein also inaugurated two Multi-Purpose Sports Complex, encompassing a synthetic turf, cricket net, and Skating Rink cum BMX Park. This endeavor bolsters sports infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh and provides a dedicated space for sports enthusiasts to refine their skills.

Mein was accompanied by Minister Kamlung Mosang, MLA Somlung Mossang, DC Changlang, Sunny K Singh, ADC Miao Ibom Tao, Public Leaders and Govt Officials in the inauguration program.