Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Theravada Buddhist Convention Hall in Namsai

NAMSAI- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the “Theravada Buddhist Convention Hall” at Zero Point Nanam-Sulongtoo Village in Namsai today in the presence of MLA Namsai Zingnu Namchoom, Sanghanayaka APBS Ven Narindra Mahathero, APBS President Dhammakitti Mahathero, and ABPS General Secretary Ratnadeepa Bhikku, among other dignitaries.

The newly inaugurated convention hall is set to become a vital center for the preservation and promotion of Theravada Buddhism and will serve as a hub for cultural enrichment in the community. In addition to the hall’s inauguration, the event also saw the launch of the Pali textbook “Pali Akhara Pada,” reflecting ongoing efforts to safeguard cultural heritage and traditional languages.

In his address, Deputy CM Mein expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the event. He emphasized the urgent need to preserve the Theravada Buddhist culture, language, and beliefs, especially given the diminishing presence of Theravada Buddhism in India compared to other forms such as Mahayana Buddhism.

Highlighting the significance of Namsai, where the Tai Khamti and Singpho communities are prominent followers of Theravada Buddhism, Deputy CM Mein urged everyone to unite in the effort to prevent the extinction of this tradition. He noted that numerous scriptures are currently being prepared to ensure their transmission to future generations.

He called for the proper maintenance of the temple premises and assured his support for the maintenance and development of temple and its up keeping. He also called upon the Bikkhu Sanghas and the village communities to come together for the upkeep of the shrine places and its maintenance