Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Tai Khamti Aromatic Herbal Sauna Bath at Golden Pagoda

NAMSAI- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the region’s first-ever Tai Khamti Aromatic Herbal Sauna Bath at Kongmu Kham (Golden Pagoda) on Wednesday.

This unique wellness initiative has been conceptualized and brought to life by Ven Bhikkhu Vimala Tissa, Abbot of Kongmu Kham Monastery.

The herbal sauna bath is a testament to the region’s rich heritage, blending ancient Tai medicinal practices with modern wellness needs.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for this selfless and innovative initiative, which is set to benefit the community immensely. “This herbal sauna bath is not just a wellness practice; it is a reflection of our ancient traditions and knowledge. It offers a medicated steam therapy using aromatic herbs that can alleviate common ailments like colds, improve sleep, and promote overall relaxation,” he said.

What sets this initiative apart is its accessibility—available free of cost to everyone, irrespective of age. The sauna uses a traditional method where herbal steam is created through a unique, indigenous process, offering a holistic healing experience unlike regular sauna baths.

The Deputy Chief Minister lauded Ven Bhikkhu Vimala Tissa for his dedication to preserving Tai Khamti traditions and for introducing this invaluable wellness practice to the region. He added, “Such initiatives not only enhance the health and well-being of our people but also reaffirm the importance of preserving and promoting our cultural heritage for future generations.”

The Tai Khamti Aromatic Herbal Sauna Bath is expected to attract widespread attention for its therapeutic benefits and cultural significance, making it a proud milestone for the region.