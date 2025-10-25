Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Tagin Heritage Centre

DAPORIJO- In a landmark initiative celebrating Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous identity, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday inaugurated the TCS Secretariat Building-cum-Tagin Heritage Centre and attended the first-ever Tagin Seminar on “Traditional System of Tagin: Change and Continuity.” The event was organized by the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) in collaboration with the Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture (VKIC) at Daporijo.

Addressing the gathering, Mein lauded the Tagin Cultural Society’s efforts to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of the Tagin community, emphasizing that cultural identity forms the backbone of Arunachal Pradesh’s diverse ethos. He praised the Society for fostering awareness, education, and unity while safeguarding traditional values, languages, and customs.

“Apart from documenting the traditional chanting of priests, we need to translate it into simple language for the younger generation to understand, to keep our shamanistic traditions alive,” Mein said, underlining the need for cultural continuity through education.

He stressed that education and cultural preservation must progress together, ensuring that modernization does not erode indigenous knowledge systems. “Our oral traditions, folklore, and rituals carry centuries of wisdom,” Mein noted. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure they are carried forward in both spirit and understanding.”

Appreciating the TCS–VKIC collaboration, the Deputy Chief Minister described it as a bridge between traditional wisdom and modern scholarship. He said that documenting and studying indigenous systems through academic engagement was vital to ensure that these traditions remain relevant in the contemporary world.

Mein also urged the community to maintain a balanced approach to development, especially in the context of upcoming hydropower projects in the region. He called for cooperation in creating a conducive environment for progress while cautioning against fraudulent compensation claims.

“The government is open to dialogue with any group having genuine grievances,” he said. “Authentic compensation and rehabilitation packages will be provided as per the State’s Relief and Rehabilitation Policy.”

The event was also attended by Minister Nyato Dukam, MLAs Tanya Soki, Nakap Nalo, and Rode Bui, TCS President Largi Rika, VKIC Chairman (Guwahati) Joram Begi, VKIC Chairman (Arunachal Chapter) Hage Kojin, community elders, and scholars.

The inauguration and seminar marked a significant step toward preserving the Tagin community’s heritage while promoting a dialogue between tradition and modernity, symbolizing Arunachal’s ongoing commitment to cultural resilience and sustainable development.