Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates, school building, indoor stadium in Namsai

NAMSAI- The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, inaugurated a two-storied additional classroom building of the Government Higher Secondary School and a Mini Indoor Stadium at Mahadevpur under Lekang Circle in Namsai District. The inaugurations were done in the august presence of MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Mrs Jummum Ete Deori, ZPC Mrs Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, DC C. R. Khampa, and other.

Speaking at the event, the DCM appreciated the efforts of the Deputy Administration, local authorities, and other stakeholders for their contribution to the development of the region. Additionally, he encouraged students to utilize the new facilities and excel in their studies, and advised the students to stay free from drugs and alcohol, and practice a healthy lifestyle. He also said that all effort is being made by the govt. to improve the quality of education in the State.

Further, DCM also informed that ‘one of the G20 summit meetings will be held in Namsai in the month of March this year. The theme of India’s G20 Presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future” and hosting of such an event can increase the tourist footfall in the area which will further help in boosting the economic activities in the region.

In addition, he mentioned the Rs. 37 crore investments for the Parshuram Kund made through the PRASHAD scheme of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. He also emphasized how the project will provide improved facilities for religious pilgrims, including a light and sound show, a meditation centre, a cafeteria, and an interpretation centre. Once complete, the project will be a boost to the religious tourism in the region and is expected to create employment opportunities for the local population.

In his speech, he added that the government of Arunachal Pradesh is making every effort to set up more industries in the region, such as food processing units under FPO. He also highlighted several rural markets being set up with the support of NABARD to encourage women SHGs and uplift the rural economy.

Mein also said to build 2 futsal grounds in each constituency of Namsai District in order to increase participation in games and sports among young people, as well as to conduct more awareness campaigns about the negative effects of drug abuse.

Meanwhile, DCM also visited the Parshuram Kund Festival site to oversee the overall arrangement for the pilgrims and inspected the waiting hall, mela ground, control room, and kitchen. Distributed paper bags to the pilgrims provided by the VIPRA Foundation with an effort to make the Parshuram Kund Festival a plastic free Festival and urged visitors not to bring polythene bags to the Mela.

DCM also inspected the under-construction Mishmi Cultural Museum at Wakro constructed in memory of the Late Tasaso Yun, former ZPM and founding member of Bharatiya Janata Sangh in Arunachal Pradesh.