Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Roads, Bridges in Lohit

WAKRO- The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, on Saturday inaugurated a series of road and bridge projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III) in Wakro circle of Lohit district, reiterating the government’s focus on last-mile connectivity and inclusive development.

Among the key projects inaugurated was the 193.05-metre Kamphai Bridge on the Kahre–Tillai road, described as the longest bridge constructed under PMGSY in the state. Built using Cement Treated Base (CTB) technology, the bridge is expected to significantly improve connectivity to villages in the Kathan Belt, including Tillai, Kamban, Tumba and Kathan, while reducing travel time to Wakro.

The Deputy Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister for Women and Child Development and Science & Technology, Dasanglu Pul, and MLA Tezu and Advisor, Mohesh Chai, during the inauguration of multiple infrastructure projects.

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Additional works inaugurated included the NH-15 to Samblu road along with a bridge over Phal Nallah, which is expected to provide reliable all-weather connectivity to areas that were previously cut off during monsoons. The Medo–Namgo road, along with a bridge over Namgo Nallah, is aimed at improving inter-district connectivity and facilitating the transport of agricultural and tea produce to market centres. Other bridges and road stretches over Phai Nallah and Khraipong Nallah were also opened for public use.

Addressing the gathering, Mein described rural connectivity as a cornerstone of economic transformation, noting that the PMGSY initiative has significantly improved mobility and access in remote regions since its inception. He said the state has transitioned from limited road-building capacity to adopting modern engineering practices, quality control mechanisms, and multi-level monitoring systems.

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Highlighting the challenges posed by difficult terrain, heavy rainfall, and increasing vehicular load, Mein stressed the importance of building resilient infrastructure and ensuring regular maintenance. “Connectivity must not only reach the last village, but it must also sustain the needs of the future,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also pointed to the broader socio-economic impact of improved connectivity, including indications of reverse migration, expansion in agriculture, and the growth of local enterprises. He encouraged communities to leverage better road networks to promote small-scale industries, value addition, and tourism.

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Looking ahead, Mein outlined a development approach that integrates road infrastructure with power generation and economic growth. He noted that with ongoing investments in hydropower and continued support from the Union government, Arunachal Pradesh is positioned for accelerated development, driven by its natural resources and strategic location in the Northeast.

He also called for coordinated efforts between implementing agencies and local communities to maintain quality standards and ensure that development benefits reach all regions.

Senior officials, including Technical Advisor K.C. Dhimole, Deputy Commissioner Lohit K.N. Damo, SE (RWD) T. Kena, along with panchayat leaders and government officials, were present at the event.