Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Parshuram Kund Mela

WAKRO- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, on Tuesday inaugurated the Parshuram Kund Mela, a Monumental National Flag, and the Parshuram Kund Guest House at the sacred pilgrimage site on the banks of the Lohit River, coinciding with the festival of Makar Sankranti.

The inauguration was carried out in the presence of Lieutenant General Abhijit S. Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding of the 3 Corps. The event marked the formal commencement of the Parshuram Kund Mela 2026, often referred to as the “Kumbh of the Northeast,” which draws thousands of pilgrims annually from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and other parts of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mein described the National Tricolour as a symbol of unity, sacrifice, and national pride. He said that its installation at Parshuram Kund reflected a convergence of India’s spiritual heritage with national identity, particularly in a strategically important frontier region. He also paid tribute to the Indian Army for conceptualising and executing the Monumental National Flag project, noting the Army’s role not only in safeguarding borders but also in fostering nation-building initiatives.

Highlighting the religious significance of Parshuram Kund, the Deputy Chief Minister said the site has for centuries been associated with the penance of Lord Parshuram and continues to be a place of faith, purification, and spiritual renewal. He added that inaugurating the mela and the National Flag on Makar Sankranti reinforced the values of unity, devotion, and collective responsibility.

Mein also inaugurated the Parshuram Kund Guest House, stating that the facility would strengthen pilgrim infrastructure by providing improved accommodation for devotees and visitors. He noted that such initiatives would contribute to local employment and promote sustainable spiritual tourism in the region, while maintaining respect for religious sanctity and environmental responsibility.

Addressing the gathering in Tezu, Mein informed that the state government has envisaged a ₹50-crore riverfront development project in the Parshuram Kund area to enhance infrastructure and pilgrim amenities. He further said that proposed railway connectivity to the region is expected to significantly improve access and tourism potential in the coming years.

Deputy Commissioner of Lohit district, Kesang Ngurup Damo, said the district administration had made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the mela. These include CCTV surveillance, public address systems, dedicated health units, and strengthened security measures. He appealed to pilgrims to cooperate in maintaining cleanliness, discipline, and harmony during the event.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Kamala Ratansey Maskai for her contribution towards the installation of the Monumental National Flag, describing it as a gesture of national reverence.

The programme was attended by Major General R. S. Chandel, GoC 2 Mountain Division; MLAs Dr Mohesh Chai, Puinnyo Apum, Oken Tayeng, Hamjong Tangha, and Oni Panyang; Zilla Parishad Chairperson Lohit Basanlu Delang; senior civil and military officials; religious leaders; and a large number of devotees.

The inauguration concluded with Mein offering prayers to Bhagwan Parshuram, seeking peace, harmony, and well-being for all.