Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Nyishi Indigenous Art & Archive-Cum-Cultural Centre in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The newly built Nyishi Indigenous Art & Archive-Cum-Cultural Centre was inaugurated today in AB-Sector, Itanagar by the Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein. Established by the Nyishi Nyidung Mwngjwng Rallung (NNMR), this cultural hub stands as a testament to the rich heritage of the Nyishi indigenous people, serving as a vital repository for their art, traditions and history.

In his address, DCM Mein underscored the importance of preserving indigenous culture amidst modernization, advocating for a balance between embracing modernity and honoring tradition. He highlighted the enduring presence of indigenous culture in Arunachal Pradesh, exemplifying how age-old traditions persist in contemporary society.

DCM Mein lauded the Indian Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their dedication to safeguarding ancient traditions across India’s diverse States. He noted that the Arunachal Pradesh Government is also steadfast in their endeavour towards preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the State, that were inherited from the forefathers since ancient times.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of indigenous priests(Nyibu) in cultural preservation through passing down of traditional ethoes and values onto the younger generations, Mein stated that the State government has extended various schemes to support this traditional institution.

Mein further lauded the NNMR for their collaborative effort for the establishment of cultural centre.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Minister of Education, Cultural Affairs & Department of Indigenous Affairs, Taba Tedir, Deputy Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Tesam Pongte, MLA Anini, Mopi Mihu, Secretary of the Department of Indigenous Affairs, Pige Ligu and Director, Sokhep Kri, among others.